EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.45. EVI Industries shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 42,122 shares trading hands.

EVI Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $251.27 million, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94.

Institutional Trading of EVI Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in EVI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in EVI Industries by 214.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in EVI Industries by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in EVI Industries by 609.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in EVI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. It provides services through the distribution of commercial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, industrial boilers, and related parts, supplies, and technical services. The company was founded on June 13, 1963 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

