Evmos 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.02 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Evmos has a market capitalization of $105.98 million and $1.02 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

