Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Insider Sells $411,901.28 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $411,901.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,142.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXAS. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

