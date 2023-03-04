Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXAS. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of EXAS opened at $67.51 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $258,720.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,209.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $119,439.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $258,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,209.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,126 shares of company stock worth $3,590,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

