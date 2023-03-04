Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $108.00 to $121.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXPE. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.45.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $107.61 on Friday. Expedia Group has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $203.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day moving average of $100.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,898,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,583,182,000 after buying an additional 265,087 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,216,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $494,724,000 after purchasing an additional 189,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,731 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $280,844,000 after acquiring an additional 29,222 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,112 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $259,656,000 after acquiring an additional 79,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,545 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

