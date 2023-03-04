EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.8 %

EYPT opened at $3.26 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.