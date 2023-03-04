EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.67.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.8 %
EYPT opened at $3.26 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.61.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
