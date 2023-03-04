Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Short Interest Up 14.1% in February

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,400 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the January 31st total of 678,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insider Activity at Fair Isaac
In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,343 shares of company stock worth $13,964,949. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4,482.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 42,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after buying an additional 41,281 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fair Isaac Stock Performance
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.