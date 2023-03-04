Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Short Interest Up 14.1% in February

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,400 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the January 31st total of 678,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,343 shares of company stock worth $13,964,949. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4,482.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 42,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after buying an additional 41,281 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of FICO opened at $705.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $648.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $710.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.