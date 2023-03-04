Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 38,037 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,037 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $34,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 29.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,596,000 after purchasing an additional 103,466 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,011,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 338.5% in the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.65.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $326.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.