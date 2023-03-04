Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 334,960 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,056,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,960 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of ATI worth $28,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of ATI by 39.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,482,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,462,000 after purchasing an additional 418,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ATI by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,288,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after purchasing an additional 69,607 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ATI by 293.1% in the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 35,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ATI by 5.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,036,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,610,000 after acquiring an additional 57,843 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on ATI shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ATI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.
Insider Transactions at ATI
ATI Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of ATI stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02.
ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ATI Profile
ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
