Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 5,193 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.18% of Delta Air Lines worth $32,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 21.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.3% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 521,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 103,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $557,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $38.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

