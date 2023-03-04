Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 177,323 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Biogen worth $35,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 564.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $270.27 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.73.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.