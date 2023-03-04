Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 369,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,797 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $32,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 583.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Xylem by 248.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE XYL opened at $103.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.10. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 67.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

