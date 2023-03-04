Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 3.78% of Xponential Fitness worth $33,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XPOF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,786,593. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,786,593. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $98,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,875,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE XPOF opened at $29.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $29.86.

Xponential Fitness Profile

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.