Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 477,772 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 477,772 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.03% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $31,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on TNDM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $41.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.85. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $123.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.16.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

