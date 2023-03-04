Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 676,784 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 689,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676,784 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $27,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of GMS by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in GMS by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in GMS by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in GMS by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GMS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

GMS Trading Up 4.8 %

GMS stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $62.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GMS

In related news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $131,915.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GMS news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $325,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 996 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.