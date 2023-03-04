FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $199.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $199.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.96.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $209.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.20.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. Research analysts expect that FedEx will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after buying an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

