Fetch.ai (FET) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $87.78 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $348.58 million and $87.78 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00071469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00052546 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00023666 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

