Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Position Raised by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 80,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,390,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 84,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 754,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,101,000 after acquiring an additional 119,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.74. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

