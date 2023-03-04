FIH group (LON:FIH) Stock Price Up 8.3%

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Rating) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.14). Approximately 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($2.90).

FIH group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 245.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of £30.05 million, a PE ratio of 1,846.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert J. (Bob) Johnston bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 242 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £6,050 ($7,300.59). 66.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FIH group

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through 6 retail outlets.

