Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,382 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,960,000 after buying an additional 889,912 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,170,000 after buying an additional 876,452 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,822,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 238.5% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 319,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,700,000 after purchasing an additional 549,504 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $83.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.21.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.