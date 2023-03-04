Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 7,248 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $19.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $20.06.

