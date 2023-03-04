Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $549,000 Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,570 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,289,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,166 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 31.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 721,997 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 24,389.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,988,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,941 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,851,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 103,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,555,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 109,795 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.