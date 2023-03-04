Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 111.3% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.7 %

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

