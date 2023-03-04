Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $130.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.01. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $138.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

