Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 432 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 1,716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Pinterest by 1,994.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $111,147.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 460,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,755,411.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,253,023 shares of company stock valued at $30,750,865. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Stock Up 4.2 %

PINS stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.29. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

