Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of NSTG opened at $10.40 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $37.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $486.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray acquired 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $459,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,551.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $459,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,551.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey purchased 29,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $234,746.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,690.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NSTG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

