Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases Shares of 16,170 Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 58,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 282,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 871.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 399,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 358,736 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 407,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 154,792 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

