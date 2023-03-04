Financial Comparison: WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) vs. Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW)

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree 16.82% 14.51% 4.11% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for WisdomTree and Wetouch Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

WisdomTree currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.67%. Given WisdomTree’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WisdomTree is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

74.3% of WisdomTree shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

WisdomTree has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WisdomTree and Wetouch Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree $301.35 million 2.95 $50.68 million $0.27 22.07 Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WisdomTree has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Summary

WisdomTree beats Wetouch Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WisdomTree

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree, Inc. operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.