Financial Survey: Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) and Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTCMKTS:VRTA)

Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTCMKTS:VRTA – Get Rating) and Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vestin Realty Mortgage I and Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Vestin Realty Mortgage I alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vestin Realty Mortgage I $2.44 million 0.90 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A Western Asset Mortgage Capital $158.72 million 0.38 -$48.95 million ($14.78) -0.68

Vestin Realty Mortgage I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vestin Realty Mortgage I has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

20.5% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Vestin Realty Mortgage I shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vestin Realty Mortgage I and Western Asset Mortgage Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vestin Realty Mortgage I 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Asset Mortgage Capital 1 0 1 0 2.00

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 87.69%. Given Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western Asset Mortgage Capital is more favorable than Vestin Realty Mortgage I.

Profitability

This table compares Vestin Realty Mortgage I and Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vestin Realty Mortgage I N/A N/A N/A Western Asset Mortgage Capital -56.12% 5.46% 0.27%

Summary

Western Asset Mortgage Capital beats Vestin Realty Mortgage I on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vestin Realty Mortgage I

(Get Rating)

Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. invests in loans secured by real estate through deeds of trust or mortgages in the United States. It also invests in, acquires, manages, or sells real properties. The company was formerly known as Vestin Fund I, LLC. Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Vestin Realty Mortgage I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestin Realty Mortgage I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.