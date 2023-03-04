FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Stock Performance

FTEV remained flat at $10.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,856. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 257,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Company Profile

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology and technology-enabled services that offers technology solutions, and broader technology software or services/products to the financial services industry.

