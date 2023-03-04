Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Shares Down 26.8%

Shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Rating) traded down 26.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. 1,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs alerts:

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Trading Down 26.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Company Profile

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

