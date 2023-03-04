First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Up 27.0% in February

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,800 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 293,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 745.6 days.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FCXXF stock remained flat at $12.83 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCXXF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

