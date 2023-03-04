First Manhattan Co. Buys New Shares in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)

First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 393.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 19,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMC opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.34.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

