First Manhattan Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $467.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.53. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $416.23 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

