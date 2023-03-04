First Manhattan Co. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Manhattan Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 30,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Bank OZK bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,268,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,970,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $234.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $285.76. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.02 and its 200 day moving average is $225.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

