First Manhattan Co. Has $1.68 Million Position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 479,235 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 1.94% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAST opened at $2.03 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.32.

A number of research firms recently commented on TAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

