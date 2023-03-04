First Manhattan Co. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First Manhattan Co. cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,419 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. United Bank boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average is $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Argus lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

