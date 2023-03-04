First Manhattan Co. Has $951,000 Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.89.

NYSE AAP opened at $138.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.93. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.00 and a twelve month high of $231.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

