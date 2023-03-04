First Manhattan Co. Increases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Unilever by 667.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

