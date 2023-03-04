First Manhattan Co. Lowers Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armstrong World Industries

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

AWI opened at $77.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average of $78.17. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $96.51.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Stories

