First Manhattan Co. Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Paramount Global Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $22.59 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.