First Manhattan Co. Makes New Investment in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 151,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 191.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $101,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

ESI opened at $21.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $23.16.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

