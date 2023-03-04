First Manhattan Co. Sells 2,625 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock valued at $69,683,744 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

BX stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $132.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also

