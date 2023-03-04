First National Bank of Omaha Acquires Shares of 2,938 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Up 2.4 %

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock valued at $69,683,744 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $132.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.68 and its 200-day moving average is $89.23.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.59%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Articles

