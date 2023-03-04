First National Bank of Omaha Has $427,000 Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 540.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 186.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.13. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $572.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

