First National Bank of Omaha Invests $210,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.3 %

Lam Research stock opened at $491.65 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $574.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $477.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

