First National Bank of Omaha Makes New $391,000 Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 17.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 115,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 549,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,560,000 after buying an additional 145,400 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $163.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.30.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($72.34) to €73.00 ($77.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Stories

