First National Bank of Omaha Takes Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,710 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.721 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
