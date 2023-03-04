First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.76% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $85,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

Insider Activity

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $100.98 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.