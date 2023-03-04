First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 893,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,712 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Ameren worth $71,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $83.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day moving average of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Guggenheim cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

Insider Activity

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,849 shares of company stock worth $9,010,498. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

